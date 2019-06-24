WBSDCC 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WARNER BROS. TELEVISION GROUP CELEBRATES

50 YEARS OF COMIC-CON®!

STUDIO ROLLS OUT THE RED CARPET WITH 16 FAN-FAVORITE SERIES

ON THE WAY TO SAN DIEGO FOR 2019 EDITION

Panels with Stars and Producers of Arrow, Batwoman, Black Lightning, Doom Patrol,

The Flash, Legacies, Pennyworth, Riverdale, Supergirl, Supernatural, Titans and

Veronica Mars — Plus Warner Bros. Animation’s DC Super Hero Girls, Harley

Quinn, Teen Titans GO! and Young Justice: Outsiders — and Rooster Teeth!

Final Comic-Con Appearances for Arrow and Supernatural!

World-Premiere Screenings of Batwoman, Pennyworth, Veronica Mars and More

BURBANK, Calif. (June 24, 2019) — Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG) joins in the celebration of Comic-Con® as it turns 50 this year, rolling out the red carpet in grand style for this historic milestone as stars and producers from 16 of the Studio’s fan-favorite series are scheduled to participate in Comic-Con International: San Diego from July 17–21. The 2019 edition of the world’s largest comic and pop culture festival will feature the final SDCC appearances of long-running hit WBTV series Arrow and Supernatural, as well as the world premiere screenings of highly anticipated DCTV series Batwoman and Pennyworth, plus the revival of Veronica Mars.

Warner Bros. Television highlights include:

Farewell to Arrow and Supernatural : Fans attending Comic-Con will have their last chance to celebrate long-running hit series Arrow and Supernatural as they make their final appearances at SDCC: Arrow on Saturday in Ballroom 20 and Supernatural in its traditional Sunday slot in Hall H.

: Fans attending Comic-Con will have their last chance to celebrate long-running hit series Arrow and Supernatural as they make their final appearances at SDCC: Arrow on Saturday in Ballroom 20 and Supernatural in its traditional Sunday slot in Hall H. Preview Night/World Premieres of Batwoman, Pennyworth and More : SDCC will be the place for world premiere screenings of the Arrow-verse’s newest DC Super Hero drama Batwoman (in advance of its Sunday, October 6, premiere at 8/7c on The CW) and DC origin story Pennyworth (prior to its Sunday, July 28, debut at 10/9c on EPIX) on preview night, Wednesday, July 17. WBTVG will also feature an advance sneak peek of the pilot episode for the highly anticipated FOX dramatic thriller Prodigal Son, starring Tom Payne and Michael Sheen. And for those of you who like your Super Heroes a little more animated, we have something for you as well, with the world premiere of the upcoming DC UNIVERSE animated comedy series Harley Quinn, as well as a never-before-seen episode of the hit Cartoon Network series Teen Titans GO!, and more.

: SDCC will be the place for world premiere screenings of the Arrow-verse’s newest DC Super Hero drama Batwoman (in advance of its Sunday, October 6, premiere at 8/7c on The CW) and DC origin story Pennyworth (prior to its Sunday, July 28, debut at 10/9c on EPIX) on preview night, Wednesday, July 17. WBTVG will also feature an advance sneak peek of the pilot episode for the highly anticipated FOX dramatic thriller Prodigal Son, starring Tom Payne and Michael Sheen. And for those of you who like your Super Heroes a little more animated, we have something for you as well, with the world premiere of the upcoming DC UNIVERSE animated comedy series Harley Quinn, as well as a never-before-seen episode of the hit Cartoon Network series Teen Titans GO!, and more. World Premiere of Veronica Mars : The cult favorite returns after 10 years with Veronica (series star Kristen Bell) drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery as a series of bombs terrorize spring breakers in Neptune. Fans attending the show’s Friday panel will get to see the show’s first episode a week prior to its July 26 debut on Hulu.

: The cult favorite returns after 10 years with Veronica (series star Kristen Bell) drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery as a series of bombs terrorize spring breakers in Neptune. Fans attending the show’s Friday panel will get to see the show’s first episode a week prior to its July 26 debut on Hulu. DC UNIVERSE Saturday Night : DC UNIVERSE fans can enjoy an evening of sneak peeks, first looks and breaking news for Titans, Doom Patrol, the second half of Young Justice: Outsiders and the upcoming animated comedy series Harley Quinn during a special two-hour event on Saturday night.

: DC UNIVERSE fans can enjoy an evening of sneak peeks, first looks and breaking news for Titans, Doom Patrol, the second half of Young Justice: Outsiders and the upcoming animated comedy series Harley Quinn during a special two-hour event on Saturday night. Panels : Returning Comic-Con essentials Arrow, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Legacies, Riverdale, Supergirl, Supernatural, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Veronica Mars and Young Justice: Outsiders are all back in San Diego, along with Batwoman, Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, Pennyworth and Titans making their SDCC debuts.

: Returning Comic-Con essentials Arrow, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Legacies, Riverdale, Supergirl, Supernatural, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Veronica Mars and Young Justice: Outsiders are all back in San Diego, along with Batwoman, Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, Pennyworth and Titans making their SDCC debuts. Warner Bros./DC Booth : The Studio’s massive multi-level booth #4545 will now more than ever become a must-visit destination on the convention floor, when Warner Bros. teams up with DC for an awesome mega-booth.

: The Studio’s massive multi-level booth #4545 will now more than ever become a must-visit destination on the convention floor, when Warner Bros. teams up with DC for an awesome mega-booth. Signings : Autograph signings will take place in the WB/DC booth #4545. WBTVG follows Comic-Con’s ticket drawing/wristband distribution procedure for all signings. Visit https://www.comic-con.org/cci/autographs for more info.

: Autograph signings will take place in the WB/DC booth #4545. WBTVG follows Comic-Con’s ticket drawing/wristband distribution procedure for all signings. Visit https://www.comic-con.org/cci/autographs for more info. @warnerbrostv on Social Media : For additional info on the Studio’s plans for Comic-Con and real-time updates during the convention, please follow @warnerbrostv on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook — official hashtag #WBSDCC — and visit http://comiccon.thewb.com.

: For additional info on the Studio’s plans for Comic-Con and real-time updates during the convention, please follow @warnerbrostv on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook — official hashtag #WBSDCC — and visit http://comiccon.thewb.com. Social Media Contacts: To connect with WBTVG series, talent and producers in the social space, check out the social media contacts page here: http://comiccon.thewb.com/wbtv-social-media-contacts/

SPECIAL PREVIEW NIGHT SCREENINGS

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

6:00–10:00 p.m. Batwoman and Pennyworth World Premieres and Special Sneak Peek Screenings — Comic-Con and Warner Bros. Television Group proudly continue the annual Preview Night tradition with exclusive world premiere pilot screenings of the new series Batwoman and Pennyworth, exclusively for the Comic-Con audience. Additionally, WBTVG will screen the pilot of the highly anticipated FOX dramatic thriller Prodigal Son, starring Tom Payne and Michael Sheen; the world premiere of DC UNIVERSE’s animated comedy series Harley Quinn; a never-before-seen episode of the hit Cartoon Network series Teen Titans GO!; and more. Ballroom 20

WBTVG/WBA SERIES SCHEDULE

PLEASE NOTE: Series stars and creative teams scheduled to attend are subject to change. Additional information on panel sessions, signings and other events will be provided as news breaks.

THURSDAY, JULY 18

3:15–4:15 p.m. Teen Titans GO! Brand-New Episode Screening and Q&A —Room 6DE

FRIDAY, JULY 19

11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m. Veronica Mars World Premiere Screening and Q&A — Ballroom 20‪

12:30–1:30 p.m. DC Super Hero Girls Brand-New Episode Screening and Q&A –– Room 6DE

3:15–4:15 p.m. Legacies Special Video Presentation and Q&A –– Room 6BCF

4:30–5:30 p.m. Pennyworth Special Video Presentation and Q&A –– Room 6BCF

8:00–9:00 p.m. Rooster Teeth Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Room 6DE

SATURDAY, JULY 20

10:30–11:45 a.m. Batwoman Pilot Screening and Q&A — Ballroom 20

3:30–4:15 p.m. Arrow Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Ballroom 20

4:15–5:00 p.m. Supergirl Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Ballroom 20

5:00–5:45 p.m. Black Lightning Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Ballroom 20

5:45–6:30 p.m. The Flash Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Ballroom 20

7:00–9:00 p.m. DC UNIVERSE Series Sneak Previews and Q&A — Indigo Ballroom

SUNDAY, JULY 21

10:30–11:30 a.m. Supernatural Special Video Presentation and Q&A — Hall H

11:45 a.m.–12:45p.m. Riverdale Special Video Presentation and Q&A –– Hall H

